Oakland A's President Says Las Vegas Could Work For The Team's New Home
By Ginny Reese
June 8, 2021
The Oakland Athletics have their hearts set on a waterfront stadium at Howard Terminal. If that doesn't work out, however, they may find their new home right here in Las Vegas, reported White Cleat Beat.
The team's president Dave Kaval seems to think that a move to the city could definitely work out. He said, "I don't think there's any reason to think this couldn't work."
Many fans have worried that a move to Vegas would depend too much on tourists to keep the team alive. However, based on the fanbase of the Golden Knights, that doesn't seem true.
Kaval even tweeted about the Golden Knights' fans, writing, "Wow! #StanleyCupplayoffs! @GoldenKnights"
Wow! #StanleyCup playoffs! @GoldenKnights pic.twitter.com/qVYYDSJc35— Dave Kaval (@DaveKaval) May 25, 2021
Sports betting being legalized and embraced by the MLB seems to give Las Vegas a major leg up on the competition for housing the team if the waterfront park doesn't work.
A surprise announcement early last month explained that the team is "exploring other markets." Kaval posted a statement to Twitter. It read, in part:
"A new ballpark is needed for the A's continued success. We agree with MLB's position that the Coliseum location is not a viable option for the future of the franchise. While we remain committed to succeeding in Oakland and will continue to work toward out waterfront ballpark, we will also follow MLB's direction and immediately begin the process of exploring a new home for the A's."
A message to our fans @Athletics pic.twitter.com/xF6TbALbzW— Dave Kaval (@DaveKaval) May 11, 2021
