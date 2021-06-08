Oakland A's President Says Las Vegas Could Work For The Team's New Home

The Oakland Athletics have their hearts set on a waterfront stadium at Howard Terminal. If that doesn't work out, however, they may find their new home right here in Las Vegas, reported White Cleat Beat.

The team's president Dave Kaval seems to think that a move to the city could definitely work out. He said, "I don't think there's any reason to think this couldn't work."

Many fans have worried that a move to Vegas would depend too much on tourists to keep the team alive. However, based on the fanbase of the Golden Knights, that doesn't seem true.

Kaval even tweeted about the Golden Knights' fans, writing, "Wow! #StanleyCupplayoffs! @GoldenKnights"