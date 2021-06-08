Oregon Trooper Finds Nearly 90 Pounds Of Meth, Cocaine During Traffic Stop

When an Oregon trooper pulled over a driver for speeding, they weren't expecting the person to have a large cache of drugs in the vehicle.

The incident reportedly went down just after midnight Saturday (June 5) on Highway 97 in south-central Oregon, KATU said. A trooper based out of Klamath Falls conducted a traffic stop on an SUV and spotted "signs of criminal activity," reporters wrote.

When the trooper searched the vehicle, they found "87.1 pounds of methamphetamine and approximately 2.2 pounds of cocaine concealed in the vehicle," according to Oregon State Police.

The driver, identified as 42-year-old Pablo Carmona-Carmona of Yakima, Washington, was arrested. He was booked into the Klamath County Jail on suspicion of unlawful possession, manufacture, and delivery of methamphetamine and unlawful possession and delivery of cocaine.

Drug seizures and finds are not unusual, but how much of it authorities and even civilians find can be shocking.

For example, two people were busted after an explosion exposed an illegal marijuana lab in Oregon this week. Three people in Tennessee were taken into custody last month after over 100 pounds of crystal meth were discovered in a home.

Photo: Oregon State Police