PHOTOS: Fan Shows Love For Tampa Bay Lightning With Awesome Pool Design
By Zuri Anderson
June 8, 2021
One homeowner showcased their love for one Florida hockey team in a recent Facebook post.
WATB Sports posted Friday (June 4) about a die-hard Tampa Bay Lightning fan's awesome-looking pool. Not only does the pool sport the team's logo at the bottom, but their motto, "Be The Thunder," was also written on the pool steps.
“Tell me you’re a Tampa Bay Lightning fan without telling me you’re a fan...” they wrote in the post along with various pictures of the stunning pool designed and built by Futrell. Aerial photos and close-up shots also captured the pool's neat and simple features.
“Tell me you’re a Tampa Bay Lightning fan without telling me you’re a fan...” THIS is HOCKEY in FLORIDA. 😱😱 Designed and built by: Futrell Construction Futrell Realty, Inc. Photos by: Pictures that SellPosted by WATB Sports on Friday, June 4, 2021
With a caption like that, people started flooding the comment section with their own Lightning memorabilia to show off their fandom.
One user posted a photo of a TBL-themed Christmas tree, complete with blue and silvery decorations. Another person posted a photo of a mannequin sporting a helmet, jersey, and even a 2020 Stanley Cup scarf. There were other photos of mailboxes, a palaypa table, and even official liquor from the team.
"THIS is HOCKEY in FLORIDA," WATB also wrote.
Photos: Pictures that Sell