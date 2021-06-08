Feedback

PHOTOS: Fan Shows Love For Tampa Bay Lightning With Awesome Pool Design

By Zuri Anderson

June 8, 2021

One homeowner showcased their love for one Florida hockey team in a recent Facebook post.

WATB Sports posted Friday (June 4) about a die-hard Tampa Bay Lightning fan's awesome-looking pool. Not only does the pool sport the team's logo at the bottom, but their motto, "Be The Thunder," was also written on the pool steps.

“Tell me you’re a Tampa Bay Lightning fan without telling me you’re a fan...” they wrote in the post along with various pictures of the stunning pool designed and built by Futrell. Aerial photos and close-up shots also captured the pool's neat and simple features.

“Tell me you’re a Tampa Bay Lightning fan without telling me you’re a fan...” THIS is HOCKEY in FLORIDA. 😱😱 Designed and built by: Futrell Construction Futrell Realty, Inc. Photos by: Pictures that Sell

Posted by WATB Sports on Friday, June 4, 2021

With a caption like that, people started flooding the comment section with their own Lightning memorabilia to show off their fandom.

One user posted a photo of a TBL-themed Christmas tree, complete with blue and silvery decorations. Another person posted a photo of a mannequin sporting a helmet, jersey, and even a 2020 Stanley Cup scarf. There were other photos of mailboxes, a palaypa table, and even official liquor from the team.

"THIS is HOCKEY in FLORIDA," WATB also wrote.

Photos: Pictures that Sell

