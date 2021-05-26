WATCH: Several Bears Crash Student Group's Pool Party

A group of Tennessee students hoping to take a dip in the pool at their Gatlinburg resort were shocked to discover the swimming hole was already occupied by larger, furrier creatures.

Members of the Jefferson County High School JROTC were on a trip to the Tennessee tourist town last weekend when they decided to visit the pool at Chalet Village, according to FOX 13. When they arrived, they found several black bears already in the pool, cooling off from the recent hot temperatures.

Michelle Johnson captured the bears' aquatic activity on video, which she shared with WBIR. In the video, the bears can be seen taking over the resort's pool area and forcing out all human party-goers. Check out the video below.