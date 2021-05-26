WATCH: Several Bears Crash Student Group's Pool Party
By Sarah Tate
May 26, 2021
A group of Tennessee students hoping to take a dip in the pool at their Gatlinburg resort were shocked to discover the swimming hole was already occupied by larger, furrier creatures.
Members of the Jefferson County High School JROTC were on a trip to the Tennessee tourist town last weekend when they decided to visit the pool at Chalet Village, according to FOX 13. When they arrived, they found several black bears already in the pool, cooling off from the recent hot temperatures.
Michelle Johnson captured the bears' aquatic activity on video, which she shared with WBIR. In the video, the bears can be seen taking over the resort's pool area and forcing out all human party-goers. Check out the video below.
Now this is a pool party -- Gatlinburg style!!! A bunch of bears decided to take over the pool at Chalet Village this...Posted by WBIR Channel 10 on Tuesday, May 25, 2021
"Right place at the right time I guess," Johnson said, sharing the video on her own Facebook page. "The guys at Chalet Village said they had never seen so many [bears] at one time."
According to Johnson, seven bears were seen around the pool while the group of students were safely outside the pool enclosure.
This isn't the first time a wild bear has joined in the tourist fun. A recent visitor to a Gatlinburg cabin looked onto the patio one morning to see a black bear laying back and relaxing in the hot tub. The bizarre sight was also captured on video.
Photo: Getty Images