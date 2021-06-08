Pixies Reveal 2021 Tour Dates, Including Shows With Nine Inch Nails

The Pixies unveiled a new list of tour dates, including a couple of stops with Nine Inch Nails.

The 11-show tour kicks off September 10 in Port Chester, New York. The last date to catch the tour will be September 26, in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“Over the past year, it’s been wonderful to spend so much time with our families,” guitarist Joey Santiago said in a statement. “I’ve been doing a lot of cycling and playing music, Paz [Lenchantin] has been working on art projects, music, film, and surfing, Charles [Thompson IV, Black Francis] has been raising chickens and doing a lot of painting, and Dave [Lovering] has been playing drums, doing magic, and investing time in metal detecting and mineral collecting. But we’re ready to get back to playing live shows, and are looking forward to seeing you all.”

Here’s the full list of tour dates:

Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York, on September 10

Stage AE in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on September 11

Paristown Hall in Louisville, Kentucky, on September 13

Foellinger Theater in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on September 14

Summerfest in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on September 16

Factory in Chesterfield, Missouri, on September 17

Waiting Room in Omaha, Nebraska, on September 18

Riot Fest in Chicago, Illinois, on September 19

Jacobs Pavilion in Cleveland, Ohio, on September 21

Jacobs Pavilion in Cleveland, Ohio, on September 23

Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on September 26

Nine Inch Nails will take the stage at the shows in Cleveland.

Find more ticket info here.