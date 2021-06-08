Pixies Reveal 2021 Tour Dates, Including Shows With Nine Inch Nails
By Kelly Fisher
June 8, 2021
The Pixies unveiled a new list of tour dates, including a couple of stops with Nine Inch Nails.
The 11-show tour kicks off September 10 in Port Chester, New York. The last date to catch the tour will be September 26, in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
“Over the past year, it’s been wonderful to spend so much time with our families,” guitarist Joey Santiago said in a statement. “I’ve been doing a lot of cycling and playing music, Paz [Lenchantin] has been working on art projects, music, film, and surfing, Charles [Thompson IV, Black Francis] has been raising chickens and doing a lot of painting, and Dave [Lovering] has been playing drums, doing magic, and investing time in metal detecting and mineral collecting. But we’re ready to get back to playing live shows, and are looking forward to seeing you all.”
Here’s the full list of tour dates:
- Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York, on September 10
- Stage AE in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on September 11
- Paristown Hall in Louisville, Kentucky, on September 13
- Foellinger Theater in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on September 14
- Summerfest in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on September 16
- Factory in Chesterfield, Missouri, on September 17
- Waiting Room in Omaha, Nebraska, on September 18
- Riot Fest in Chicago, Illinois, on September 19
- Jacobs Pavilion in Cleveland, Ohio, on September 21
- Jacobs Pavilion in Cleveland, Ohio, on September 23
- Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on September 26
Nine Inch Nails will take the stage at the shows in Cleveland.
