The 2 Most Expensive Restaurants In Chicago Might Surprise You

Two of the most expensive restaurants in America are located in Chicago.

If you’re ready to shell out for a special occasion, Cosmopolitan mapped out the 40 Most Expensive Restaurants in America, publishing findings Sunday (June 6).

You can find many of the most expensive restaurants in New York, Las Vegas and other big cities. There are also a few in Los Angeles, Philadelphia and others.

These two Chicago restaurants made the list:

Bellemore, which used to serve oyster pie and other dishes, closed during the pandemic. Since then, Boka Restaurant Group announced that an Italian-American restaurant called Alla Vita would open at the same location this summer, Eater Chicago reported last month.

Berco’s Popcorn, at 904 W Armitage Ave, is home of the “billion-dollar” popcorn, with real gold sprinkled on top, Berco’s explains of its product.

Here’s what Cosmopolitan had to say about it:

“It’s hard to imagine dropping $2,500 on a tin of popcorn when you can buy a $8 refillable tub at the movie theater but this isn’t the stuff you’ll find at your local AMC. Made with organic sugar, Vermont Creamery butter, Nielsen Massey Bourbon Vanilla, the most expensive salt in the world from The Danish island of Laeso, and 23-karat gold flakes, this popcorn isn’t something you’ll grab by the handful. If you want to taste Berco’s luxurious treat but can’t commit to spending two month’s rent, a reasonable $5 will get you a sample.”

See the full Cosmopolitan list here.

Photo: Getty Images