Tractor Rolls Down 15-Foot Ditch, Traps Driver Overnight Near Forest Grove
By Zuri Anderson
June 8, 2021
A person reportedly spent the night underneath a tractor after the vehicle rolled down a large ditch in Oregon, according to KATU.
The Forest Grove Fire Department responded to a 911 call Tuesday morning (June 8) after the caller said they found a person trapped under a small tractor. Officials said the machine rolled down a 15-foot ditch near Highway 6's intersection with Timmerman Road.
A rope system was used to get the person back up to the highway, fire officials said. They added that the patient suffered "serious but non-life-threatening injuries" and had to be taken by helicopter to a hospital.
"Forest Grove Fire & Rescue was assisted on scene by Banks Fire District, Metro West Ambulance, Life Flight Network, Oregon Department of Transportation, Oregon State Police, and Washington County Sheriff Office," officials added in a Facebook post.
They also shared multiple photos of the scene, including the helicopter over the site and officials helping the patient out of the ditch.
Photo: Forest Grove Fire Department