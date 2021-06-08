Tractor Rolls Down 15-Foot Ditch, Traps Driver Overnight Near Forest Grove

A person reportedly spent the night underneath a tractor after the vehicle rolled down a large ditch in Oregon, according to KATU.

The Forest Grove Fire Department responded to a 911 call Tuesday morning (June 8) after the caller said they found a person trapped under a small tractor. Officials said the machine rolled down a 15-foot ditch near Highway 6's intersection with Timmerman Road.

A rope system was used to get the person back up to the highway, fire officials said. They added that the patient suffered "serious but non-life-threatening injuries" and had to be taken by helicopter to a hospital.