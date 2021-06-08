Washington Shares Hilarious Photo Ahead Of Fitzpatrick's 17th NFL Season
By Jason Hall
June 8, 2021
The Washington Football Team celebrated their first day of the mini camp with a series of players holding chalk boards similar to elementary school students on their first day of school.
Among the players was recently signed 38-year-old quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, who will enter his 17th NFL season in 2021.
Washington's verified Twitter account shared a photo of the bearded Fitzpatrick with a stone face expression holding a chalkboard that stated "Ryan's first day of Year 17."
"My teacher is...Mr. Rivera," the chalkboard continued, referencing head coach Ron Rivera. "I am 38 years old. I am 74" tall."
"My friends are Terry & Curtis," the blackboard concluded, referencing wide receivers Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel."
Teammates Antonio Gibson, Jamin Davis and Darrick Forrest Jr. were also showcased with their own chalkboards.
Happy first day 😁 pic.twitter.com/hAlOmy94IT— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) June 8, 2021
The guy is an American icon. pic.twitter.com/33sVGXx00j— Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) June 8, 2021
Washington signed Fitzpatrick to a deal this offseason worth $10 million, with the possibility of growing to $12 million with incentives, NFL Network reported at the time of the deal.
Fitzpatrick, 38, is expected to compete with Kyle Allen and Taylor Heinicke -- who recently re-signed to a two-year deal worth up to $8.75 million -- for the starting quarterback role.
Washington finished first in the NFC East last season, despite a 7-9 overall record, before being defeated by the eventual Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Wild Card Round of the playoffs in January.
Fitzpatrick would become the franchise's 32nd starting quarterback since its last Super Bowl victory in 1991. Washington started three quarterbacks -- Allen, Dwayne Haskins and Alex Smith -- during the 2020 regular season and Heinicke during its playoff loss.
Fitzpatrick has excelled as the NFL's ultimate journeyman quarterback, becoming the only player to start and throw touchdowns for eight different teams. The former Harvard standout spent the past two seasons with the Miami Dolphins, which including splitting time with rookie first-round quarterback Tua Tagovailoa last season.
Photo: Getty Images