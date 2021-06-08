Washington Shares Hilarious Photo Ahead Of Fitzpatrick's 17th NFL Season

The Washington Football Team celebrated their first day of the mini camp with a series of players holding chalk boards similar to elementary school students on their first day of school.

Among the players was recently signed 38-year-old quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, who will enter his 17th NFL season in 2021.

Washington's verified Twitter account shared a photo of the bearded Fitzpatrick with a stone face expression holding a chalkboard that stated "Ryan's first day of Year 17."

"My teacher is...Mr. Rivera," the chalkboard continued, referencing head coach Ron Rivera. "I am 38 years old. I am 74" tall."

"My friends are Terry & Curtis," the blackboard concluded, referencing wide receivers Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel."

Teammates Antonio Gibson, Jamin Davis and Darrick Forrest Jr. were also showcased with their own chalkboards.