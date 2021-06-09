Feedback

Data Shows States With Longest Life Expectancy, See Where Wisconsin Ranks

By Hannah DeRuyter

June 9, 2021

The average life expectancy in the U.S. is 78.8 years.

According to a study done by Stacker, they looked at data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to find each state's average life expectancy. In addition, Stacker looked at data that consisted of the total number of seniors in each state, health care rank, and the senior demographics broken down by gender and race.

The report says women usually have a longer life expectancy than men. Gaps in life expectancy can be explained by the risk factors people engage in, and women are less likely to participate in riskier behavior.

Out of all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Wisconsin was No. 20 on the list, tying with Iowa.

According to the report, here is Wisconsin's data:

  • Average life expectancy: 79.4
  • Total number of seniors in the state: 1.0 million
  • Health care for seniors rank: #10
  • Senior demographics
    • Median age: 72.9
  • Gender:
    • 45.6% male
    • 54.4% female
  • Race:
    • 93.9% White
    • 3.2% Black or African American
    • 1.9% Hispanic or Latino
    • 1.1% Asian
    • 0.6% Native American or Alaska Native

Here are the 10 states with the longest life expectancy:

  1. Hawaii
  2. California
  3. New York
  4. Minnesota (tied with Connecticut)
  5. Connecticut (tied with Minnesota)
  6. Massachusetts (tied with Colorado)
  7. Colorado (tied with Massachusetts)
  8. Washington (tied with New Jersey)
  9. New Jersey (tied with Washington)
  10. Florida

To see the full list, click here.

