Explanation For Strange Object Spotted In Arizona Sky

Over the past couple of weeks in Arizona, there have been strange objects in the sky. First, it was a string of lights, and on Tuesday (June 8), a tear-dropped-shaped object was reportedly floating around in Northern Arizona.

According to AZ Family, people in Flagstaff spotted the object and said it had been stationary in the sky for over an hour.

Not to worry, the alien theory has been debunked for the Arizona sightings.

There is a simple explanation for the strange objects seen around the state. It was a high-altitude weather research balloon.

Arizona's Family meteorologist Royal Norman said the balloon is usually 10 miles high and designed to stay in the air longer by using helium or hydrogen. He also added that this balloon was larger than "normal" weather balloons.