Feedback

Explanation For Strange Object Spotted In Arizona Sky

By Hannah DeRuyter

June 9, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Over the past couple of weeks in Arizona, there have been strange objects in the sky. First, it was a string of lights, and on Tuesday (June 8), a tear-dropped-shaped object was reportedly floating around in Northern Arizona.

According to AZ Family, people in Flagstaff spotted the object and said it had been stationary in the sky for over an hour.

Not to worry, the alien theory has been debunked for the Arizona sightings.

There is a simple explanation for the strange objects seen around the state. It was a high-altitude weather research balloon.

Arizona's Family meteorologist Royal Norman said the balloon is usually 10 miles high and designed to stay in the air longer by using helium or hydrogen. He also added that this balloon was larger than "normal" weather balloons.

According to a Facebook post made by the U.S. National Weather Service in Flagstaff, the weather balloon does not belong to them.

NASA's website says the balloon is part of their "Mullenax Test Flight." The balloons are "carrying instruments that will help scientists understand the connection between the sun and Earth."

It was launched from Fort Sumner, New Mexico, and is one of six balloon flights to take off between now and mid-June.

Chat About Explanation For Strange Object Spotted In Arizona Sky

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.