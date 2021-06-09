Florida Men On Their Way To Get Tacos Survive Plane Crash In The Everglades

Two South Florida men's trip for tacos took a scary turn Tuesday morning (June 8) when they had to make a crash landing on a small plane.

NBC Miami reported that a single-engine Piper PA-32 landed down on a highway in the Florida Everglades about 20 miles north of Ochopee. Video shows a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue helicopter helping the two men from the scene by hoisting them up.

Officials said neither of the men was hurt or needed to be taken to the hospital.

"A relative identified one of the men as Jose Ecarri, of Doral, and said he and his friend had left Miami Executive Airport and were heading to Arcadia to get tacos when the plane went down," reporters learned.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash. Ecarri, 21, told Local 10 that the engine in the plane failed, forcing them to make a landing.

"We looked at each other, and we were like, 'What? We're alive.' That doesn't happen very often," the survivor said.

There have been reports of close-call plane crashes in both Florida and across the United States. Earlier this year, a World War II-era plane narrowly avoided Florida beachgoers during an emergency landing. In April, a couple managed to swim away from the scene of a wrecked plane in an ocean off the Washington coast.