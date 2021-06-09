Here's Why Derrick Rose Got A First-Place NBA MVP Vote

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic was named the 2021 NBA MVP on Tuesday (June 8) night, becoming the first Serbian and lowest-drafted player (No. 41 overall) to win the league's top individual award.

That wasn't much of a surprise as the dominant big man earned 91 of the 101 first-place votes in a landslide.

What was, however, more surprising was that New York Knicks point guard Derrick Rose was among the five other players to receive a first-place vote.

Associated Press NBA writer Tim Reynolds reports Rose's lone first-place vote came from a consensus fan vote, according to league sources.

"Derrick Rose got an MVP first-place vote. League source tells AP it was not from media; it was the consensus fan vote," Reynolds tweeted.