Kanye West Dating Supermodel Irina Shayk, Couple Spotted In France: Report

Kanye West has seemingly found a new muse.

Less than 24 hours after the rap mogul's soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian wished him a happy birthday, TMZ reported that Mr. West is now dating Irina Shayk.

Per the outlet, the new couple was spotted "out and about" in the French region of Provence on Tuesday (June 8) — Ye's 44th birthday.

TMZ has reportedly "confirmed" that Ye and Irina are "100% romantically together." However, the outlet's sources said, "it's unclear how serious they are at this point."

As noted by the outlet, Kanye and Irina, who shares a daughter with Bradley Cooper, have a professional history together as the supermodel has modeled for Ye's Yeezy brand in the past and he's even shouted her out in songs before.