Kanye West Dating Supermodel Irina Shayk, Couple Spotted In France: Report
By Peyton Blakemore
June 9, 2021
Kanye West has seemingly found a new muse.
Less than 24 hours after the rap mogul's soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian wished him a happy birthday, TMZ reported that Mr. West is now dating Irina Shayk.
Per the outlet, the new couple was spotted "out and about" in the French region of Provence on Tuesday (June 8) — Ye's 44th birthday.
TMZ has reportedly "confirmed" that Ye and Irina are "100% romantically together." However, the outlet's sources said, "it's unclear how serious they are at this point."
As noted by the outlet, Kanye and Irina, who shares a daughter with Bradley Cooper, have a professional history together as the supermodel has modeled for Ye's Yeezy brand in the past and he's even shouted her out in songs before.
News of Kanye's alleged new romance comes less than four months after Kim filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. While there have been reports that she and Ye have not been speaking in recent months, the reality star turned business mogul posted a heartfelt birthday message to her ex on Tuesday.
“Happy Birthday Love U for Life!” Kim captioned a photo of Kanye, Chicago, Saint, North, and herself.
She also posted a number of photos of Kanye to her Instagram Story, including a throwback picture of him as a child, an older shot of her and him together, and a picture of Kanye with their four children.