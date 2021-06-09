Kanye West's Manager Teases Ye's New Album

Kanye West fans are surely in a state of bliss!

Following the drop of the first piece from Ye's Yeezy Gap collection — a blue, nylon zipperless puffer jacket called the "Round Jacket" — on Tuesday (June 8), Ye fans received confirmation that Mr. West has a new album on the way!

Ye's manager, Abou "Bu" Thiam, teased the upcoming project, rumored to be titled West Day Ever, on Instagram, commenting on Gap's post of the Yeezy Gap Round Jacket: “WestDayEver. Album OTW!”

Kanye first teased West Day Ever when he used the hashtag to announce his Gap deal in 2020.