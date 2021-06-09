Kanye West's Manager Teases Ye's New Album
By Lauren Crawford
June 9, 2021
Kanye West fans are surely in a state of bliss!
Following the drop of the first piece from Ye's Yeezy Gap collection — a blue, nylon zipperless puffer jacket called the "Round Jacket" — on Tuesday (June 8), Ye fans received confirmation that Mr. West has a new album on the way!
Ye's manager, Abou "Bu" Thiam, teased the upcoming project, rumored to be titled West Day Ever, on Instagram, commenting on Gap's post of the Yeezy Gap Round Jacket: “WestDayEver. Album OTW!”
Kanye first teased West Day Ever when he used the hashtag to announce his Gap deal in 2020.
Bu, Kanye's manager, also confirmed a new album called West Day Ever! pic.twitter.com/MTIwW1r7Ca— CULTURE GENIUS 🧠🎧 (@20mintrack) June 8, 2021
Last June, Ye and Gap announced their partnership — a 10-year deal that will feature a new line of apparel for men, women and kids called Yeezy Gap. London-based designer Mowalola was also announced as the Design Director of the brand with Kanye as the creative director.
In honor of his 44th birthday on Tuesday, Ye surprise-dropped the first piece from the collection — the Round Jacket.
According to TMZ, so many people were clamoring for the now-sold out $200 unisex jacket — there were reportedly over 50,000 users on the site within the first 30 minutes of launch — the site crashed. Sources also told the outlet that the drop helped bring the most traffic to the Gap's website in its history.