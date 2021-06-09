LeBron James Plans To Change His Number Again Next Season

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will be changing his number for the third time in his legendary career, but it will be a return to a familiar one.

The Athletic's Shams Charania and Tim Cato report James will switch from No. 23 to No. 6, which he wore during his four seasons with the Miami Heat from 2011-14.

Lakers teammate Anthony Davis, who previously wore No. 23 during his entire career with the New Orleans Hornets/Pelicans prior to being acquired by Los Angeles in 2020, is reported to be keeping his No. 3, despite James giving up his old number.

Charania reports James also wore No. 6 in Space Jam: A New Legacy, which is scheduled for release on July 16, 2021.