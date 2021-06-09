LeBron James Plans To Change His Number Again Next Season
By Jason Hall
June 9, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will be changing his number for the third time in his legendary career, but it will be a return to a familiar one.
The Athletic's Shams Charania and Tim Cato report James will switch from No. 23 to No. 6, which he wore during his four seasons with the Miami Heat from 2011-14.
Lakers teammate Anthony Davis, who previously wore No. 23 during his entire career with the New Orleans Hornets/Pelicans prior to being acquired by Los Angeles in 2020, is reported to be keeping his No. 3, despite James giving up his old number.
Charania reports James also wore No. 6 in Space Jam: A New Legacy, which is scheduled for release on July 16, 2021.
First look: LeBron James will change his Lakers jersey number to No. 6 next season after donning the number in his new movie “Space Jam: A New Legacy.” pic.twitter.com/VZksn1qVCy— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 9, 2021
James will enter his 19th NBA season and fourth with the Lakers after signing with the franchise during the 2018 offseason.
The four-time NBA MVP led Los Angeles to its 17th NBA championship during the 2020 NBA Bubble, an isolation zone setup at Walt Disney World to protect players during the season's final eight regular season games and 2020 NBA playoffs amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
James had previously won two championships with the Heat during the 2012 and 2013 playoffs before returning to the Cleveland Cavaliers -- the team that selected him No. 1 overall in the 2003 NBA Draft -- during the 2014 offseason.
The Akron, Ohio native led the Cavs to their first NBA Championship in 2016, which was the city of Cleveland's first major sports championship in 52 years.
James' Lakers were eliminated by the Phoenix Suns during the NBA Playoffs last week, which was the first opening round exit of his career.
The 36-year-old averaged 25.0 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.7 assists during the 2020-21 season and received a fifth-place vote in the 2020-21 Kia NBA Most Valuable Player Award poll.