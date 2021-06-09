Mickey Guyton, Gladys Knight Join Forces For Powerful CMT Awards Collab

The 2021 CMT Awards kept country fans entertained with tons of incredible performances.

Throughout the night, we were treated to some crossovers between our favorite country singers alongside artists from other genres including rock, pop, and R&B.

From Chris Stapleton and H.E.R., Kelsea Ballerini and LANY, as well as Ingrid Andress and JP Saxe, the genre-bending performances were show-stopping!

Another great collaboration we got to witness was Mickey Guyton alongside the legendary Gladys Knight. The two turned up the energy with a soulful and funky performance!

The two performed Gladys Knight & the Pips' iconic song "Friendship Train" — which calls for unity and love among all people.

Knight and Guyton rocked the stage while singing: We've got to start today to make tomorrow / A brighter day for our children / Oh calm down people now we can do it / I can prove it but only if our hearts are willing / Now get aboard the friendship train / Everybody, shake a hand, shake a hand

Guyton rocked a sparkly silver outfit while Knight looked elegant as ever in a strapless black dress. Breland also jumped in to perform with the ladies.

Guyton is a first-time nominee and is nominated for Female Video of the Year, Breakthrough Video of the Year, and the big award of the night, Video of the Year.

Earlier in the night, Guyton presented the second annual Equal Play Award to the legendary Linda Martell for her contribution to country music as the first Black woman of the genre.