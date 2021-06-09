Self-Proclaimed Las Vegas 'Sugar Daddy' was Arrested For Stealing From Ex

A Las Vegas man has been arrested for stealing from his ex-girlfriend. The man proclaims himself as a "sugar daddy" but has been stealing from his ex to pay other women's bills, reported KTNV.

A woman completed a crime reported on February 26th, claiming the use of a credit/debit card without the cardholder's consent.

Las Vegas police arrested Noah Delponso, 27, on June 2nd.

A police report stated:

“Delponso presented himself as a ‘sugar daddy,’ a term commonly used to define a rich older man who lavishes gifts on a young woman in return for her company or sexual favors. He went on to say he likes to pay bills and take care of girls financially.”

Police found a notebook in possession that was eerily labeled "Estimated Body Count."

The green spiral notebook contained 160 names.

Police discovered that Delponso used a Visa card belonging to his ex-girlfriend on 20 different occasions to pay fo bills for three other women and himself. The total of all of those bills was around $44,000.

This isn't the first time Delponso has faced charges like this. He has been arrested before for similar actions.

Photo: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department