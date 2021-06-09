Stolen Marvel-Themed Prosthetic Leg Comes Home To Car Crash Victim's Family

A Marvel-themed prosthetic leg worth $15,000 taken from a Florida man after a car crash has made it back home, according to WFLA.

St. Petersburg Police said 49-year-old Christopher Allen Harris was crossing 5th Avenue North in the crosswalk when an Infinity G35 struck him Monday night (June 7). The impact of the crash knocked Harris' prosthetic leg off, which hit another vehicle heading east on 5th Avenue, according to authorities.

Harris suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Bayfront Health, officials said. But his customized leg, which features Marvel superheroes, was reportedly stolen before officers arrived on the scene.

Come Tuesday afternoon (June 9), police delivered some good news.