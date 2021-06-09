Feedback

Tennessee Woman Reunites Father And Daughter After Years-Long Search

By Sarah Tate

June 9, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

A woman was finally reunited with her long-lost father after years of searching, and it's thanks to a woman in Memphis.

Since 2013, Brittany Murphy Moore has spent years looking for her biological father. After several dead-ends, and even communicating with another man of the same name, she found the real man's address, according to WREG.

"When I got this address, I'm like I'm not going to write a personal letter to this address if I don't know if that's him," she said. "So I drove by, and of course there were vehicles, and I sat there and I wondered if I could see somebody come out."

While waiting to see if someone stepped outside the home, she noticed a neighbor across the street working in her garage. She walked over to the woman, who introduced herself as Lisa, and explained the situation through tears. Not only was the thought of meeting her father emotional, but Lisa was also crafting Mother's Day baskets, a stark reminder of Moore's mom who died when she was only 2.

"I hated to interrupt her because she looked like she was busy," said Moore. "I was like, 'Excuse me ma'am. Can I ask you a few questions?' But I was crying because of the Mother's Day baskets."

Lisa understood that Moore was too nervous and shy to approach her possible father alone, WREG reports, so she told the man herself. That kind act led Moore to meet the man she had spent so much time searching for, a reunion years in the making.

Moore is grateful for the kindness of a stranger who helped reunite her with her father.

"She embraced me and she changed my life," she said.

Chat About Tennessee Woman Reunites Father And Daughter After Years-Long Search

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.