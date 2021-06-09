There Will Be No Private Fireworks Celebrations In Utah This Summer
By Ginny Reese
June 9, 2021
There will be no private fireworks celebrations in Utah this summer.
Governor Spencer Cox has signed an executive order that bans fireworks on state and unincorporated private lands due to the extreme drought that is plaguing the state, reported KSL. The executive order also outlines water usage on state lands.
Cox said that he hasn't ruled out a statewide ban yet, either. He said, "If things continue as they are right now, I would be supportive of a statewide fireworks ban."
Governor Spencer Cox explained more on Twitter, writing:
"Because of dry conditions and the potential for deadly fires, we're banning fireworks on all state and unincorporated private lands. The same goes for SITLA lands.
Fireworks can ignite fires rapidly, so Utahns should be extremely careful."
Cox called on residents and businesses to reduce their water usage, jokingly saying, "Make yellow lawns great, again."
According to officials, the entire state is in a drought, with 90 percent of the state being in extreme drought.
ABC 4 reported that the state is suffering from hundreds of wildfires as a result of the "dangerously" dry conditions.