Feedback

There Will Be No Private Fireworks Celebrations In Utah This Summer

By Ginny Reese

June 9, 2021

Low Angle View Of Firework Display At Night
Photo: Photo: Getty Images

There will be no private fireworks celebrations in Utah this summer.

Governor Spencer Cox has signed an executive order that bans fireworks on state and unincorporated private lands due to the extreme drought that is plaguing the state, reported KSL. The executive order also outlines water usage on state lands.

Cox said that he hasn't ruled out a statewide ban yet, either. He said, "If things continue as they are right now, I would be supportive of a statewide fireworks ban."

Governor Spencer Cox explained more on Twitter, writing:

"Because of dry conditions and the potential for deadly fires, we're banning fireworks on all state and unincorporated private lands. The same goes for SITLA lands.
Fireworks can ignite fires rapidly, so Utahns should be extremely careful."

Cox called on residents and businesses to reduce their water usage, jokingly saying, "Make yellow lawns great, again."

According to officials, the entire state is in a drought, with 90 percent of the state being in extreme drought.

ABC 4 reported that the state is suffering from hundreds of wildfires as a result of the "dangerously" dry conditions.

Chat About There Will Be No Private Fireworks Celebrations In Utah This Summer

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.