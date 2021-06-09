VIDEO: Naked Woman Trashes Florida Restaurant, Hurls Bottles At Cop

A naked woman was arrested after going wild inside a Florida restaurant, and the entire encounter was caught on camera.

The Ocala Police Department confirmed the incident happened on June 1 at the Outback Steakhouse located on East Silver Springs Boulevard, according to Fox News. Various viral videos show the nude woman climbing on top of the bar inside the establishment and chucking bottles of alcohol, glassware, and other supplies.

One clip, in particular, shows a police officer confronting the woman and threatening to tase her if she didn't comply with his orders. That's when she threw a bottle of alcohol at him.