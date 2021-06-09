Waka Flocka Flame To Deliver Commencement Speech For High School In Chicago
By Kelly Fisher
June 9, 2021
Waka Flocka Flame will deliver the commencement address to graduates of a Chicago high school.
Innovations High School is a Youth Connection Charter School campus on North State Street in Chicago.
The charter school locked in Waka Flocka Flame as a speaker who will appear virtually at the Soldier Field ceremony, TMZ reports. Waka Flocka Flame told the entertainment news hub that it’s an honor to be selected as the commencement speaker, and will credit graduates for their hard work during a challenging year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The executive director of Innovations High School added that Waka Flocka Flame was the right choice because of the resilience of his story and push for success.
The commencement ceremony is slated for June 21.
Waka Flocka Flame made headlines earlier this year for receiving a lifetime achievement award from former President Donald Trump, acknowledging the rapper’s service work in Atlanta. He also volunteered for a Chicago nonprofit that aims to help women find employment, housing and more.
"I just wanna thank President Trump for recognizing me," he said at the time. "Thank Bridget, just thank everybody that loves me just enough to love me back and do everything that I wanted to do that was genuine.”
