Waka Flocka Flame To Deliver Commencement Speech For High School In Chicago

The commencement ceremony is slated for June 21.

Waka Flocka Flame made headlines earlier this year for receiving a lifetime achievement award from former President Donald Trump, acknowledging the rapper’s service work in Atlanta. He also volunteered for a Chicago nonprofit that aims to help women find employment, housing and more.

"I just wanna thank President Trump for recognizing me," he said at the time. "Thank Bridget, just thank everybody that loves me just enough to love me back and do everything that I wanted to do that was genuine.”

Photo: Getty Images