Feedback

Waka Flocka Flame To Deliver Commencement Speech For High School In Chicago

By Kelly Fisher

June 9, 2021

WE tv Celebrates The Premiere Of Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka
Photo: Getty Images

Waka Flocka Flame will deliver the commencement address to graduates of a Chicago high school.

Innovations High School is a Youth Connection Charter School campus on North State Street in Chicago.

The charter school locked in Waka Flocka Flame as a speaker who will appear virtually at the Soldier Field ceremony, TMZ reports. Waka Flocka Flame told the entertainment news hub that it’s an honor to be selected as the commencement speaker, and will credit graduates for their hard work during a challenging year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The executive director of Innovations High School added that Waka Flocka Flame was the right choice because of the resilience of his story and push for success.

Innovations made it to TMZ!!! So grateful to have Waka Flocka to do our keynote address!

Posted by Innovations High School on Wednesday, June 9, 2021

The commencement ceremony is slated for June 21.

Waka Flocka Flame made headlines earlier this year for receiving a lifetime achievement award from former President Donald Trump, acknowledging the rapper’s service work in Atlanta. He also volunteered for a Chicago nonprofit that aims to help women find employment, housing and more.

"I just wanna thank President Trump for recognizing me," he said at the time. "Thank Bridget, just thank everybody that loves me just enough to love me back and do everything that I wanted to do that was genuine.”

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Waka Flocka Flame To Deliver Commencement Speech For High School In Chicago

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.