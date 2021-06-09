Washington Woman Sentenced For Fatally Stabbing Father Over Cigarette

A Washington state woman is facing prison time for killing her father during an argument over a cigarette last year, according to the Associated Press (AP) via KOMO.

Reporters said 34-year-old Kali Marie McConnell, of Bellingham, was sentenced to 17 years in prison with three years probation by a Whatcom County judge on Monday (June 7). She accepted a deal and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of her father, Dale M. Henefin.

In April 2020, McConnell reportedly went to her father's house to get some painkillers with 29-year-old Zachary Ivan Tellez, Q13 Fox reported. The duo and the father got into a fight after Tellez told McConnel to take the cigarette out of his mouth, according to records.

Henefin didn't like the way Tellez was speaking to his daughter, escalating the dispute. McConnell told local investigators she pulled a knife from her back pocket and stabbed her father, reporters learned.

The Bellingham woman was taken into custody and held on a $1 million bail at the time. Tellez was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and first-degree burglary at the time; no word on his fate.

"McConnell apologized during her sentencing hearing and said she regrets what happened," AP wrote.