4 Illinois Lake Towns Among The Best In The U.S.

One of the best ways to enjoy the summer is by getting out on a lake, and Illinois is home to some of the best lake towns in the U.S.

That’s according to Stacker, a data journalism hub that sought the 46 best lake towns in the U.S. with the help of information from WalletHub. Each town was ranked based on its affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life, Stacker explained.

So, which lake towns are the best in Illinois?

Here are the best ones, and what Stacker says about them:

No. 45: Zion, Illinois

“Part of Lake County along the coast of Lake Michigan, Zion offers residents all the benefits of its thriving Park District. Right at the edge of the lake are the North Dunes Nature Preserve and Illinois Beach Nature Preserve with plenty of trails, open spaces, and wildlife. And don’t forget Zion’s 65th annual Easter Egg Hunt at Shiloh Park for the family.”

No. 43: Gages Lake, Illinois

“Gages Lake, the small body of water and the town (only around three square miles), is about 10 miles inland to the west of Lake Michigan and 45 miles north of Chicago. Home to excellent public schools and popular fishing spots, the city of 10,000 is enjoyed for its suburban feel and solid restaurants and nightlife.”

No. 40: Waukegan, Illinois

“One of Illinois’ oldest communities dating to a Potawatomie settlement and French fur trading post, Waukegan sits on Lake Michigan north of Chicago. With continuing development of its waterfront neighborhoods and downtown district, the city and surrounding area offer beaches, golf, and events like movies and music in the park.”

No. 15: Highland Park, Illinois

“The suburb 25 miles north of Chicago is renowned for its public schools and family atmosphere, with 83% of residents owning their home. Besides all of Chicago’s options, Highland Park’s downtown hosts the Ravinia Festival, several historic homes like Frank Lloyd Wright’s Willits House are within town borders, and residents have access to public beaches.”

