Good News Travelers! McCarran Int'l Airport Is The Cheapest To Leave

Good news for those who have been bitten by the travel bug. McCarran International Airport is among the cheapest the depart.

Finance Buzz studied the 45 busiest airports in the country and ranked them by how expensive they are. The list was compiled using the average fares based on 2020 domestic itineraries.

According to the study, the cheapest airport to fly out of was McCarran International Airport. The average airfare for McCarran travelers was $209.95.

McCarran was 13th overall for passenger volume rank.

Here are the top 10 most affordable airports in the country, according to Finance Buzz:

McCarran International Airport Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport Orlando International Airport Chicago Midway Airport Oakland International Airport Denver International Airport New Orleans International Airport Cleveland Hopkins International Airport San Jose International Airport Dallas Love Field

Here are the top 10 most expensive airports in the country, according to Finance Buzz:

John F. Kenned International Airport San Francisco International Airport Charlotte/Douglas International Airport Salt Lake City International Airport Bush Intercontinental Airport Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport Detroit Metro Airport San Antonio International Airport Kansas City International Airport

