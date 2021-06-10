Feedback

Good News Travelers! McCarran Int'l Airport Is The Cheapest To Leave

By Ginny Reese

June 10, 2021

McCarran International Airport
Photo: CQ-Roll Call, Inc.

Good news for those who have been bitten by the travel bug. McCarran International Airport is among the cheapest the depart.

Finance Buzz studied the 45 busiest airports in the country and ranked them by how expensive they are. The list was compiled using the average fares based on 2020 domestic itineraries.

According to the study, the cheapest airport to fly out of was McCarran International Airport. The average airfare for McCarran travelers was $209.95.

McCarran was 13th overall for passenger volume rank.

Here are the top 10 most affordable airports in the country, according to Finance Buzz:

  1. McCarran International Airport
  2. Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport
  3. Orlando International Airport
  4. Chicago Midway Airport
  5. Oakland International Airport
  6. Denver International Airport
  7. New Orleans International Airport
  8. Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
  9. San Jose International Airport
  10. Dallas Love Field

Here are the top 10 most expensive airports in the country, according to Finance Buzz:

  1. John F. Kenned International Airport
  2. San Francisco International Airport
  3. Charlotte/Douglas International Airport
  4. Salt Lake City International Airport
  5. Bush Intercontinental Airport
  6. Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport
  7. Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport
  8. Detroit Metro Airport
  9. San Antonio International Airport
  10. Kansas City International Airport

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Good News Travelers! McCarran Int'l Airport Is The Cheapest To Leave

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.