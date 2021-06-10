John Cena Expected To Make WWE Return, Face Top Star: Report

John Cena is expected to make his WWE return as part of a feud with the company's current top star at one of its biggest events of the year.

Spectrum Sports' Jon Alba confirmed previous reports that Cena is expected to be WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns' opponent in the main event of the SummerSlam pay-per-view event on August 21.

WrestleVotes initially reported WWE was working toward a Cena-Reigns match headlining the event if possible.

Alba reports Cena's acting schedule will be cleared in the beginning of July, which will coincide with WWE's return to a live event touring schedule, as well as a potential buildup to the SummerSlam match.