Oklahoma Sooners Are Now 5X National Softball Champions

The Oklahoma Sooners softball team took on the Florida Seminoles today in the Women's College World Series Championship and sealed a 5-1 victory

The last play of the game was a pop-up back to the pitcher for the final out, sealing the win for the Sooners.

They are now five-time national champions. This is the second national champion title for Oklahoma in four years. Oklahoma previously took home titles in 2000, 2013, 2016, and 2017.

Head coach Patty Gasso is now in the top 10 in most wins in softball history. She's the number seven winningest coach, with 1,335 wins.

Both the Sooners and the Seminoles had won one game each in the best of three championship series, which means it was all down to today's game.

The Seminoles took Game 1, willing 8-4. Kalei Harding hit a two-run homer, and knocked in four total runs for the Seminoles. Pitchers Danielle Watson and Kathryn Sandercock did a great job holding off Sooners' offense.

The Sooners took Game 2. Jocelyn Alo hot a two-run homer, leading the team to a 6-2 victory. Alo's home run also set a new record for college softball. That homer gave Oklahoma the Division I single-season record for home runs with 159. That broke the record that was previously set by Hawaii in 2010.

Congratulations Oklahoma!