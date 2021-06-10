The Pretty Reckless Taps Kim Thayil, Matt Cameron For New Music Video
By Eliot Hill
June 10, 2021
Kim Thayil and Matt Cameron of Soundgarden reunited for The Pretty Reckless' dramatic new video for "Only Love Can Save Me Now."
While it's no surprise to fans that the Soundgarden legends are on the song as it's part of The Pretty Reckless' latest album, Death by Rock and Roll, it's an unexpected bonus to see them in the video doing what they do best.
The band's song, and entire album for that matter, is influenced by the tragic passing of Soundgarden's Chris Cornell along with the band's longtime producer, Kato Khandwala.
Lead singer Taylor Momsen told Metal Injection that writing the song with two of her heroes was a “cathartic healing moment [that] helped close the circle of grief."
Speaking to Rolling Stone about the song even further, Momsen detailed what it was like having two of her heroes on the track.
“The song was born out of tragedy and brought to life by two of my favorite musicians of all time — Matt Cameron and Kim Thayil. Hearing them play it is simply surreal,” she said. "This song represents getting through the worst time in my life, and yet, is one of my proudest achievements. It means that there is hope, and that life has to go on, and most importantly, is worth living.”
Thayil added that he could see the track on a Soundgarden album and complimented The Pretty Reckless' talent. “[The song] has elements of classic Soundgarden and the riff would probably be at home on Louder Than Love,” he said. “These are great guitar parts that Ben came up with. They lay down a heavy foundation that allows the entire song to open up with Taylor’s powerful and haunting vocals.”
Momsen, who was close friends with the late Cornell, briefly spoke with his daughter earlier this year about losing the famed musician and how it impacted her.
Photo: Getty Images