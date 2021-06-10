The Pretty Reckless Taps Kim Thayil, Matt Cameron For New Music Video

Kim Thayil and Matt Cameron of Soundgarden reunited for The Pretty Reckless' dramatic new video for "Only Love Can Save Me Now."

While it's no surprise to fans that the Soundgarden legends are on the song as it's part of The Pretty Reckless' latest album, Death by Rock and Roll, it's an unexpected bonus to see them in the video doing what they do best.

The band's song, and entire album for that matter, is influenced by the tragic passing of Soundgarden's Chris Cornell along with the band's longtime producer, Kato Khandwala.

Lead singer Taylor Momsen told Metal Injection that writing the song with two of her heroes was a “cathartic healing moment [that] helped close the circle of grief."

Speaking to Rolling Stone about the song even further, Momsen detailed what it was like having two of her heroes on the track.