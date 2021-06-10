Feedback

This Louisiana Lake Town Is Among The Best To Live In The U.S.

By Sarah Tate

June 10, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Louisiana may be known for its bayous, ports and place along the Gulf of Mexico, but there are several lakes around the state worth checking out. One city in Louisiana was even chosen as one of the best lake towns in the country to live in.

Stacker used 2020 data from WalletHub to determine the 46 best U.S. lake towns to live in, evaluating each on six factors: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. While Wisconsin had the most towns on the list with eight, one in the Pelican State made the cut.

So which town in Louisiana landed a spot on the list?

Morgan City

At No. 46, this town around 90 miles west of New Orleans and 60 miles south of Baton Rouge claims to be "in the middle of everywhere" and is nearby both Lake Palourde and Flat Lake.

  • Affordability rank: No. 6
  • Economy rank: No. 45
  • Education and health rank: No. 34
  • Quality of life rank: No. 34
  • Safety rank: No. 45
  • Weather rank: No. 46

Here are the Top 10 best lake towns to live in:

  1. Traverse City, Michigan
  2. Folsom, California
  3. Redmond, Washington
  4. Holland, Michigan
  5. Cornelius, North Carolina
  6. Kirkland, Washington
  7. Mercer Island, Washington
  8. Rocky River, Ohio
  9. Davidson, North Carolina
  10. Pewaukee, Wisconsin

Check out the full list here.

