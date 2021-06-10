This Restaurant Has The Best Wings In Massachusetts
By Jason Hall
June 10, 2021
A Sturbridge restaurant has been named as the best place to find chicken wings in Massachusetts.
B.T. Smokehouse was included among Esquire's list of 'The Best Wing Spot In Every State,' which was published on Thursday (June 10).
“B.T.’s serves tons of creative smoky grub,” Esquire's Sam Gutierrez, wrote in the article. “Case in point: these Insta-worthy wings, inspired by those citrusy Orange Julius slushies.”
Customers can get the whole smoked wings as a side item topped in sauces that include buffalo, cider bourbon, peach habanero, sweet honey bbq or dry rubbed, according to a menu featured on the restaurant's official website.
Owner Brian Teitman, recently opened a second restaurant, B.T.'s Fried Chicken & BBQ, in Worchester last year.
B.T.'s also has a concession stand at the newly opened Polar Park, the home of the Boston Red Sox's AAA affiliate Worchester Red Sox.
All New England selections for Esquire's 'Best Wing Spot In Every State' include the following:
- Connecticut- Dew Drop Inn, Derby
- Maine- The Honey Paw, Portland
- Massachusetts- B.T. Smokehouse, Sturbridge
- New Hampshire- Wing-Itz, Portsmouth
- Rhode Island- Boneheads Wings Bar, West Warwick
- Vermont- Long Trail Brewing Company, Bridgewater
You can view Esquire's entire list of the 'Best Wing Spot In Every State' by clicking here.