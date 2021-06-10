This Restaurant Has The Best Wings In Massachusetts

A Sturbridge restaurant has been named as the best place to find chicken wings in Massachusetts.

B.T. Smokehouse was included among Esquire's list of 'The Best Wing Spot In Every State,' which was published on Thursday (June 10).

“B.T.’s serves tons of creative smoky grub,” Esquire's Sam Gutierrez, wrote in the article. “Case in point: these Insta-worthy wings, inspired by those citrusy Orange Julius slushies.”

Customers can get the whole smoked wings as a side item topped in sauces that include buffalo, cider bourbon, peach habanero, sweet honey bbq or dry rubbed, according to a menu featured on the restaurant's official website.