Tom Brady Reveals He Needed Knee Surgery Prior To Last Season

Brady still hasn't revealed the nature of his knee injury, but updates were provided by the quarterback, as well as head coach Bruce Arians, on his recovery throughout the offseason since the surgical procedure took place in February.

Despite the injury, Brady still managed to win his seventh Super Bowl victory and first with the Buccaneers after 20 seasons with the New England Patriots.

In February, Brady recorded 201 yards and three touchdowns on 21 of 29 passing in Super Bowl LV, winning a record fifth Super Bowl MVP Award, which surpassed his own previous record set in Super Bowl LI (2017).

Brady now owns a 7-3 record all-time in the NFL's biggest game and surpassed his own previous record for most Super Bowl wins by a quarterback (6) set in February 2019. The 43-year-old also broke his own record as the oldest quarterback to both start and win a Super Bowl also set in 2019.

The win was Tampa Bay's second Super Bowl victory in franchise history. The Buccaneers are also the only team in NFL history to both host and win a Super Bowl in their home stadium.

