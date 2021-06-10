Feedback

Travelers Pay Big Bucks To Leave From The Salt Lake City Int'l Airport

By Ginny Reese

June 10, 2021

The New Salt Lake City International Airport Opens
Photo: Getty Images

Flying out of the Salt Lake City International Airport is a super costly endeavor, reported Fox 13 Salt Lake City.

In fact, it's so costly that it's in the top five most expensive airports to fly out of.

Finance Buzz studied the 45 busiest airports in the country and ranked them by how expensive they are. The list was compiled using the average fares based on 2020 domestic itineraries.

According to the study, the average airfare for travelers leaving the Salt Lake City International Airport is $329.56. This make it the fourth most expensive airport in the country.

The only other airports that were more expensive than the Salt Lake City International Airport were JFX in New York, New York; the San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California; and Charlotte/Douglas International Airport in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Salt Lake City International Airport ranked 24th overall in passenger volume in the study.

According to the study, the cheapest airport to fly out of was McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada. The average airfare for McCarran travelers was $209.95.

Here are the top 10 most expensive airports in the country, according to Finance Buzz:

  1. John F. Kenned International Airport
  2. San Francisco International Airport
  3. Charlotte/Douglas International Airport
  4. Salt Lake City International Airport
  5. Bush Intercontinental Airport
  6. Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport
  7. Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport
  8. Detroit Metro Airport
  9. San Antonio International Airport
  10. Kansas City International Airport

Photo: Getty Images

