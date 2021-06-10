Feedback

WATCH: Paul Pierce Shows Massive Cannabis Garden Amid Potential New Venture

By Jason Hall

June 10, 2021

Premiere Of A24's "Uncut Gems" - Arrivals
Photo: Getty Images

Paul Pierce seems to have a new business venture planned.

Since being fired by ESPN in April, the NBA legend has hinted at making a transition to joining the growing cannabis industry.

On Thursday (June 10), Pierce shared an Instagram video showing a massive cannabis garden before appearing on camera at the end wearing a hairnet and singing the lyrics to Diddy's 'It's All About The Benjamins' next to the crops.

Pierce had previously shared other videos of himself at a marijuana factory, which were posted weeks after teasing a "big announcement" in a TMZ video shortly after his termination.

ESPN announced it had parted ways with Pierce days after the NBA legend shared a controversial Instagram Live video the weekend previous weekend.

Reporters Ryan Glasspiegel and Michael McCarthy initially shared the news of Pierce's tenure with the company coming to an end Monday (April 5) evening citing "sources."

Minutes after reports of his firing, Pierce shared a three-second clip of himself on social media laughing with "#smile" included in the video and the caption, "Big Things coming soon stay tuned make sure u smile #Truthshallsetufree."

On April 2, the former NBA Finals MVP was shown in the video smoking and playing poker with friends as several strippers danced in the background.

At one point, Pierce, while being massaged by one woman, appears to address a female commenter by saying, "Monica, you should be here, you could make some money, girl. Stop playing. Monica, what you doing? If you're in L.A., come through."

The 43-year-old retired basketball player then pulled his phone out to get a wider shot, showing a woman twerking on the floor in the background.

Pierce had contributed to ESPN's NBA coverage on 'NBA Countdown' and 'The Jump' since retiring from his playing career in 2017.

The former NBA champion began as a regular studio analyst prior to the 2017-18 NBA season and had previously contributed to ESPN and ABC's 'NBA Countdown' coverage as a guest analyst during the final two seasons of his playing career as part of the 2016 and 2017 NBA Finals coverage.

Photo: Getty Images

