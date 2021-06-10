WATCH: Paul Pierce Shows Massive Cannabis Garden Amid Potential New Venture

Paul Pierce seems to have a new business venture planned.

Since being fired by ESPN in April, the NBA legend has hinted at making a transition to joining the growing cannabis industry.

On Thursday (June 10), Pierce shared an Instagram video showing a massive cannabis garden before appearing on camera at the end wearing a hairnet and singing the lyrics to Diddy's 'It's All About The Benjamins' next to the crops.

Pierce had previously shared other videos of himself at a marijuana factory, which were posted weeks after teasing a "big announcement" in a TMZ video shortly after his termination.