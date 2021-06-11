Feedback

6 Arizona Restaurants Make It On Yelp's Top 100 Brunch Spots For 2021

By Hannah DeRuyter

June 11, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

There is nothing better than getting together with family or friends to enjoy a nice weekend brunch filled with your favorite breakfast foods, and of course, mimosas!

Yelp released their Top 100 Brunch Spots in America, and six Arizona restaurants made the list.

According to the report, Yelp looked at data consisting of reviews businesses received in the "Breakfast and Brunch" category. They looked at the ratings of each restaurant and the volume of reviews to determine which were the best in the United States.

All of the businesses must be open on Sundays to be part of the list. Yelp also wanted to keep the rankings fair by limiting the list to only three restaurants per metro area.

Here are the Arizona restaurants that made Yelp's Top 100 Brunch Spots:

Here are the Top 10 restaurants that made Yelp's Top 100 Brunch Spots:

  1. Comfort Cafe, in San Antonio, TX
  2. Porque No? Tacos, in Oakland, CA
  3. Tim is Making Great Coffee, in San Juan Capistrano, CA
  4. Little France Coffee & Bakery, in Mission Viejo, CA
  5. The Crepe Shop, in Chicago, IL
  6. Uncle Af's, in Agoura Hills, CA
  7. Granny's Tacos, in Austin, TX
  8. Cafe Miriam, in Denver, CO
  9. Frogtown Gourmet Tacos, in Los Angeles, CA
  10. Las Mananitas, in Fresno, CA

To see the complete list, click here.

Chat About 6 Arizona Restaurants Make It On Yelp's Top 100 Brunch Spots For 2021

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.