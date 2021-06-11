6 Arizona Restaurants Make It On Yelp's Top 100 Brunch Spots For 2021

There is nothing better than getting together with family or friends to enjoy a nice weekend brunch filled with your favorite breakfast foods, and of course, mimosas!

Yelp released their Top 100 Brunch Spots in America, and six Arizona restaurants made the list.

According to the report, Yelp looked at data consisting of reviews businesses received in the "Breakfast and Brunch" category. They looked at the ratings of each restaurant and the volume of reviews to determine which were the best in the United States.

All of the businesses must be open on Sundays to be part of the list. Yelp also wanted to keep the rankings fair by limiting the list to only three restaurants per metro area.

Here are the Arizona restaurants that made Yelp's Top 100 Brunch Spots:

Here are the Top 10 restaurants that made Yelp's Top 100 Brunch Spots:

Comfort Cafe, in San Antonio, TX Porque No? Tacos, in Oakland, CA Tim is Making Great Coffee, in San Juan Capistrano, CA Little France Coffee & Bakery, in Mission Viejo, CA The Crepe Shop, in Chicago, IL Uncle Af's, in Agoura Hills, CA Granny's Tacos, in Austin, TX Cafe Miriam, in Denver, CO Frogtown Gourmet Tacos, in Los Angeles, CA Las Mananitas, in Fresno, CA

