Georgians Will Recognize Filming Locations In This Star-Studded Movie

When Georgians watch “Queen Bees,” they might notice a few familiar places.

The star-studded movie releases Friday (June 11). It features Ellen Burstyn, Jane Curtin, Loretta Devine, Ann-Margaret, James Caan, Christopher Lloyd and others. It was filmed at Parc Retirement Community at Duluth, near Atlanta, Fox 5 reports.

"You know, it was such a beautiful place. I must say, I didn't really realize there were such beautiful retirement homes," Burstyn told Fox 5. "People there are having a very good time. And there's a lot of couples formed like there are in our film."

See the station’s other interviews here.

The state Department of Economic Development keeps a running list of the shows in production or prepping in Georgia. For example, a true-crime HBO Max series is slated to begin filming in metro Atlanta. The Staircase, an eight-episode series, will delve into the case of Michael Peterson, a novelist who was accused of killing his wife in 2001. The series will star Colin Firth, Toni Collette and Rosemarie DeWitt.

Other shows and movies are being filmed for TLC, Nickelodeon, Warner Bros., Netflix, Fox, CBS, BET, VH1, Disney + and other networks.

Check out the list of films and shows here.