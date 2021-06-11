Here's How Nick Saban Helped The Titans Land Julio Jones

Alabama head coach Nick Saban played a crucial role in former Crimson Tide wide receiver Julio Jones being acquired by the Tennessee Titans last Sunday (June 6).

AL.com reports Saban -- who recruited and coached Jones at Alabama from 2008-10 -- personally gave his recommendation to Titans head coach Mike Vrabel when asked about trading for the seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver.

“I’ve had a really good relationship with coach Saban,” Vrabel said on Thursday (June 11). “He’s welcomed me down there really to just try to get better and improve as a football coach. And then, the ability to call him and ask him about a situation, about adding a player that he’s coached was something that I was able to do.

"Coach Saban obviously thinks a great deal about Julio as a person.”

The Foley native broke the University of Alabama school records for single-season receptions and receiving yards, as well as single-game receiving yards, while helping the Tide win the 2009 BCS national championship during an undefeated season, the first of Saban's six national titles with the Tide.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Falcons agreed to trade Jones to the Titans in exchange for a 2022 second-round and 2023 fourth-round pick in the NFL Draft.

The Titans also received a 2023 sixth-round pick and took on $15.3 million of Jones' salary in 2023, as well as the rest of his current deal.

Atlanta will have $7.75 million in dead money during the 2021 season.