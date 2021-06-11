Megan Thee Stallion Returns With New Track 'Thot Sh*t'

Megan Thee Stallion (a.k.a. Tina Snow) is back with a new track just in time for Hot Girl Summer!

As promised, Thee Hot Girl Coach revived her alter ego for her first solo release of the year, “Thot Sh*t."

On Friday (June 11), Meg dropped the new track along with its corresponding music video, days after making her return to social media following a nearly two-month hiatus.

In Megan Thee Stallion fashion, "Thot Sh*t" is all about female empowerment, which Megan explained of the single ahead of its release. "I’m really just talking sh*t and taking ownership of the words 'thot' and 'hoe' bc they’re not the drag the men think it is when trying to come at women for doing them 💁🏽‍♀️," the "Pop It" rapper wrote on Twitter Thursday (June 10).