Megan Thee Stallion Returns With New Track 'Thot Sh*t'

By Lauren Crawford

June 11, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion (a.k.a. Tina Snow) is back with a new track just in time for Hot Girl Summer!

As promised, Thee Hot Girl Coach revived her alter ego for her first solo release of the year, “Thot Sh*t."

On Friday (June 11), Meg dropped the new track along with its corresponding music video, days after making her return to social media following a nearly two-month hiatus.

In Megan Thee Stallion fashion, "Thot Sh*t" is all about female empowerment, which Megan explained of the single ahead of its release. "I’m really just talking sh*t and taking ownership of the words 'thot' and 'hoe' bc they’re not the drag the men think it is when trying to come at women for doing them 💁🏽‍♀️," the "Pop It" rapper wrote on Twitter Thursday (June 10).

Earlier this week, Meg announced her return by sharing a futuristic video that teased the revival of Tina Snow.

"IM BACK HOTTIES🔥 ADDRESS ME AS MS SNOW ❄️," she captioned a 20-second animated video that showed a computer screen with the "WAP" rapper's body, mental health, confidence, bars and knees all at 100% while the last and final stat, which read "Tina Snow," continued to load at 99%.

Meg also shared the same video on Twitter, but with the caption: "TINA SNOW IS BACK."

In April, Meg announced her temporary hiatus from social media and music, sharing a digital message to her fans that read, "Megan Thee Stallion is recharging! Due to the demands of the Hot Girl lifestyle has now entered a period of regeneration to prepare for what's next."

"In her absence; mgmt will manage all social posting on behalf of Thee Hot Girl Coach," the message continued. "Thee Hotties lead a brave RESISTANCE in her anticipation for the return of their Fearless Captain."

