Sheryl Crow, Little Big Town To Perform At Live At The Garden

After more than a year with canceled concerts and live music, Memphis Botanic Garden has announced the return of its Live at the Garden concert series, complete with appearances by major stars and musical groups.

Live at the Garden 2020 would have marked the 20th anniversary of the concert series, but due to the pandemic it was canceled, according to WMC. Despite last year's setback, organizers are only looking forward to putting on a great show for audiences at the Radians Amphitheater.

The concert series announced its star-studded lineup on Friday (June 11), featuring performances by country superstars Brad Paisley and Little Big Town as well as multi-genre singer-songwriter Sheryl Crow and legendary group Earth, Wind & Fire, and more.

Check out the video announcement below to see the full lineup for this year's Live at the Garden.