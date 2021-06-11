WATCH: Bicyclist Takes Wild Ride Through Ted Williams Tunnel In Boston
By Jason Hall
June 11, 2021
A bicyclist was caught on surveillance cameras taking a ride through the Ted Williams Tunnel in downtown Boston on Wednesday (June 9).
WHDH reports the rider was captured on video from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation trying to hug the wall as they made their way through the two-lane tunnel as cars and trucks passed by in limited space.
Massachusetts State Police officers confirmed to WHDH reporter Justin Bourke that they located the rider at the Congress Street ramp and notified him that riding a bicycle in the Ted Williams Tunner was both dangerous and illegal, but the rider was not taken into custody.
This video from @MassDOT shows a person riding their bike down the Ted Williams Tunnel tonight. @MassStatePolice tell me they eventually found the rider at the Congress St. ramp and informed him it's both dangerous and illegal. He wasn't taken into custody #7News pic.twitter.com/LVivctzC1d— Justin Bourke (@JBourkeOn7) June 10, 2021
This isn't the first time a bicyclist rode a dangerous path in the Boston area.
Lucas Brunelle, a Boston cyclist and filmmaker known for vlogging his dangerous rides, filmed himself riding his bike onto the semi-frozen Charles River on February 15, making it about 800 feet before falling through the ice.
Apparently, the mishap didn't stop Brunelle, who confirmed he was the person spotted attempting to ride over the river by the Harvard Bridge, which led to a rescue mission on Sunday (February 21), according to the Cambridge Fire Department.
“I ride my bike the same way I trade stocks,” Brunelle told Boston.com in a phone call. “It’s my nature to take high risks and high return.”