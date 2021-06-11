WATCH: Bicyclist Takes Wild Ride Through Ted Williams Tunnel In Boston

A bicyclist was caught on surveillance cameras taking a ride through the Ted Williams Tunnel in downtown Boston on Wednesday (June 9).

WHDH reports the rider was captured on video from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation trying to hug the wall as they made their way through the two-lane tunnel as cars and trucks passed by in limited space.

Massachusetts State Police officers confirmed to WHDH reporter Justin Bourke that they located the rider at the Congress Street ramp and notified him that riding a bicycle in the Ted Williams Tunner was both dangerous and illegal, but the rider was not taken into custody.