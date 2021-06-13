Jana Kramer Holds Hands With 'Bachelorette' Alum Graham Bunn In PDA Photos
By Regina Star
June 13, 2021
Miss Movin' On!
Months after announcing her divorce from estranged husband Mike Caussin, Jana Kramer is sparking dating rumors with Bachelorette alum Graham Bunn. The rumors kicked up this week when Kramer and Bunn were seen holding each other’s hands in new photos published by Extra TV.
Another photo showed the pair wrapping their arms around each other as they departed Catch LA in West Hollywood — the 42-year-old entrepreneur even planted a kiss on the country songbird’s head. (See the photos here.)
"OK, sure we are in an entanglement. We are dancing the line of friends. We are dancing the line, and I am happy,” the 37-year-old admitted on E! Daily Pop after previously playing it coy when she teased that she’d entered the dating pool again.
“I’m happy. I’m still single, but I’m entertaining things. I love love… I will always fight for it,” she said at the time, adding that she’s “excited” to see where things go for her after amidst her public split from the ex-NFL player Caussin.
“The next person I'm with I don't want to be like, you know, I need to look at his phone or I'm scared that person is not going to be hopefully a cheater. I won't have to feel like that energy or wonder. It's hard not to, though."
As previously reported, the “Beautiful Lies” singer cited “irreconcilable differences” as her reasoning for pulling the plug on her six-year marriage to the 34-year-old, with whom she shares two children: daughter Jolie, 5, and son Jace, 2.