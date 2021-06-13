Jana Kramer Holds Hands With 'Bachelorette' Alum Graham Bunn In PDA Photos

Miss Movin' On!

Months after announcing her divorce from estranged husband Mike Caussin, Jana Kramer is sparking dating rumors with Bachelorette alum Graham Bunn. The rumors kicked up this week when Kramer and Bunn were seen holding each other’s hands in new photos published by Extra TV.

Another photo showed the pair wrapping their arms around each other as they departed Catch LA in West Hollywood — the 42-year-old entrepreneur even planted a kiss on the country songbird’s head. (See the photos here.)

"OK, sure we are in an entanglement. We are dancing the line of friends. We are dancing the line, and I am happy,” the 37-year-old admitted on E! Daily Pop after previously playing it coy when she teased that she’d entered the dating pool again.