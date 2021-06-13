Linkin Park React To Nandi Bushell's 'Awesome' Cover Of 'Numb'

Nandi Bushell's been diving into harder music lately. Just weeks after crushing Slipknot's "Duality," the 11-year-old prodigy slayed Linkin Park's "Numb" on drums.

"I discovered @linkinpark [this] week!" she captioned the post on Twitter. "So many great songs! So this is #numetal! I like the keyboards and the DJ scratching. #chesterbennington had such an incredible voice. He sang with real #power. Loving your work robbourdon @BradDelson @joehahnLP davefarrell @mikeshinoda #linkinpark"

Unsurprisingly, the cover found its way to the band's eyes. "Wow, this is awesome @Nandi_Bushell" they tweeted.

Bushell then reacted to their reaction, gushing over their response. "Yes! Wow! This is amazing!!!" she wrote. "@linkinpark thank you so much! Your music is so so so good!"

See the interaction and watch Bushell's impressive cover below.