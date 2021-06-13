Feedback

Linkin Park React To Nandi Bushell's 'Awesome' Cover Of 'Numb'

By Katrina Nattress

June 13, 2021

Photo: Getty Images North America

Nandi Bushell's been diving into harder music lately. Just weeks after crushing Slipknot's "Duality," the 11-year-old prodigy slayed Linkin Park's "Numb" on drums.

"I discovered @linkinpark [this] week!" she captioned the post on Twitter. "So many great songs! So this is #numetal! I like the keyboards and the DJ scratching. #chesterbennington had such an incredible voice. He sang with real #power. Loving your work robbourdon @BradDelson @joehahnLP davefarrell @mikeshinoda #linkinpark"

Unsurprisingly, the cover found its way to the band's eyes. "Wow, this is awesome @Nandi_Bushell" they tweeted.

Bushell then reacted to their reaction, gushing over their response. "Yes! Wow! This is amazing!!!" she wrote. "@linkinpark thank you so much! Your music is so so so good!"

See the interaction and watch Bushell's impressive cover below.

After a standout year in 2020 that saw Bushell beat Dave Grohl in a drum battle and release her first original music, the young rock star hasn't slowed down in 2021. Aside from continually impressing the world with her covers, she also recently revealed that she had been named Cartoon Network's first ever musician in residence.

A few months ago, Bushell said she hopes to win a Grammy by age "14 or 15," and she's definitely on the right path!

Linkin Park

Chat About Linkin Park React To Nandi Bushell's 'Awesome' Cover Of 'Numb'

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.