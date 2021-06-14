Alex Rodriguez Hangs With Ex-Wife Amid Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Reunion

Seems like Alex Rodriguez isn't letting go of his past either.

As Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck continue their romantic rekindling, the former Yankee star has turned to one of his former flames: ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. Over the weekend, A-Rod, 45, spent time with Scurtis, 48, as well as other family members and colleagues, as they completed a 54-day fitness challenge. "Cynthia is a world class mommy to our girls … wrapping ice though?!?!?! LOL," he captioned a shot of him, alongside Scurtis and another friend, via Instagram Story.

In addition to the shot, he followed it up with another photo with his arm around his ex-wife, as well as more members of the workout entourage. The fitness program at Miami's 54D reportedly cost $4,000 and, prompts a transformation "in your heart, in your soul, and in your spirit," according to Rodriguez, at least.

Rodriguez and Scurtis were married from 2002 until 2008 and have two children together: Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13. Similar to the reasons for his breakup from Lopez, Rodriguez was accused of infidelity, per Scurtis when she filed for divorce. She claimed that their bond was "irretrievably broken because of the husband’s extramarital affairs and other marital misconduct."