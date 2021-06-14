Beyoncé Wishes Her Twins Rumi & Sir A Happy 4th Birthday

Beyoncé’s twins are growing up!

The “Formation” musician wished her twins, Rumi and Sir Carter, a happy birthday this weekend with a sweet tribute. “What’s better than 1 gift… 2. Happy birthday Rumi & Sir,” the 39-year-old mother of three captioned a birthday message on her website’s homepage Sunday (June 13) to celebrate her daughter Rumi and son Sir turning four years old.

As the BeyHive knows, Beyoncé and Jay-Z welcomed their twins on June 13, 2017, five years after their eldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, 9, was born in January 2012.

The “Holy Grail” rapper revealed the origins of the twins’ names in a 2017 interview with Rap Radar. “Rumi is our favorite poet, so it was for our daughter," he explained at the time. "Sir was like, man, come out the gate. He carries himself like that. He just came out, like, Sir."