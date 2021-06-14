Beyoncé Wishes Her Twins Rumi & Sir A Happy 4th Birthday
By Regina Star
June 14, 2021
Beyoncé’s twins are growing up!
The “Formation” musician wished her twins, Rumi and Sir Carter, a happy birthday this weekend with a sweet tribute. “What’s better than 1 gift… 2. Happy birthday Rumi & Sir,” the 39-year-old mother of three captioned a birthday message on her website’s homepage Sunday (June 13) to celebrate her daughter Rumi and son Sir turning four years old.
As the BeyHive knows, Beyoncé and Jay-Z welcomed their twins on June 13, 2017, five years after their eldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, 9, was born in January 2012.
The “Holy Grail” rapper revealed the origins of the twins’ names in a 2017 interview with Rap Radar. “Rumi is our favorite poet, so it was for our daughter," he explained at the time. "Sir was like, man, come out the gate. He carries himself like that. He just came out, like, Sir."
The Destiny’s Child alum also spoke opened up about her “extremely difficult pregnancy” in her 2019 Netflix doc Homecoming.
In the film, the “Drunk in Love” artist revealed she’d developed preeclampsia — a potentially dangerous pregnancy complication that can cause high blood pressure — while carrying Rumi and Sir.
"My body went through more than I knew it could," Beyoncé admitted.
She explained that, in 2017, "I was supposed to do Coachella the year prior but I got pregnant unexpectedly. And it ended up being twins which was even more of a surprise."
After undergoing an emergency C-section, Beyoncé described the challenges she faced in preparing and rehearsing for her iconic Beychella set the following year, admitting “I had rebuild my body from cut muscles.”
"What people don’t see is the sacrifice," she explained. "There were days that I thought I’d never be the same. I’d never be the same physically, my strength and endurance would never be the same."