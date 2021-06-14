Jimmie Allen Announces 'Bettie James Gold Edition' With 9 New Collabs
By Regina Star
June 14, 2021
Jimmie Allen is bringing back Bettie James!
On Monday (June 14), the “Best Shot” crooner announced he's reloading his chart-topping 2020 album this month with Bettie James Gold Edition, due out June 25 from BBR Music Group/Stoney Creek Records.
The newly revamped edition of the record will include all 16 original tracks along with nine new genre-spanning collaborations with artists like Pitbull, Babyface, Little Big Town, Monica, Keith Urban, LANCO, Lathan Warlick, Lindsay Ell, Breland, and more.
“When it comes to music I love, I don’t really get wrapped up in boundaries or genres. I thought we were gonna stop with the collaborations with Bettie James, and then I was like man, there’s so much music out there that I love, so many artists that I love, and I just wasn’t done,” Allen said in a press statement. “There’s some pop, there’s some rock, there’s some country, there’s some R&B. I got a chance to work with legends!"
He added, "When I was writing some of the songs, I was trying to picture each moment. I went to each artist to work with them so they could be who they are on the song and bring their greatness to the song – I feel like that’s what makes the songs better. I’m super proud of the body of work of this album and can’t wait for people to hear it.”
The re-release news comes as a relief, as Allen had teased a seemingly dreadful announcement the day before about a career "decision" with his label. Thankfully, the post was merely a tease.
In even more exciting news, Allen and his wife Alexis Gale — who tied the knot at Perkasie, Pennsylvania, on May 27 — recently announced they are expecting their second child together.