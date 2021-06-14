Jimmie Allen Announces 'Bettie James Gold Edition' With 9 New Collabs

He added, "When I was writing some of the songs, I was trying to picture each moment. I went to each artist to work with them so they could be who they are on the song and bring their greatness to the song – I feel like that’s what makes the songs better. I’m super proud of the body of work of this album and can’t wait for people to hear it.”

The re-release news comes as a relief, as Allen had teased a seemingly dreadful announcement the day before about a career "decision" with his label. Thankfully, the post was merely a tease.

In even more exciting news, Allen and his wife Alexis Gale — who tied the knot at Perkasie, Pennsylvania, on May 27 — recently announced they are expecting their second child together.