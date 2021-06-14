Feedback

Las Vegans Can See Their Favorite Celebs Battle It Out For A Good Cause

By Ginny Reese

June 14, 2021

Battle For Vegas Charity Softball Game Hosted By Reilly Smith Knocks It Out Of The Park For Imagine Dragons' Tyler Robinson Foundation Dedicated To Supporting Kids Battling Childhood Cancer
Deryk Engelland of the Vegas Golden Knights during the Battle For Vegas Charity Softball Game June 15, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Photo: Getty Images

The Battle for Las Vegas softball game is back.

FOX 5 KVVU-TV reported that for the second time in three years, the Las Vegas Ballpark will be the home of the celebrity softball game. This year's game will feature players from the Golden Knights and the Raiders.

Fans can also expect to see some special celebrity guests make appearances during the game and around the ballpark all night long.

The game will be held on Saturday, July 24th at 7:30 p.m.

Gates for the game open at 5:30 p.m. There will be a home run derby before the game at 6:30 p.m. The opening pitch will be at 7:30.

Concession stands will be open throughout the park.

Reilly Smith of the Vegas Golden Knights said:

"This event is a home run and one I’m so excited to bring back, especially this year. We can’t wait to take the field, have some fun and raise money for deserving local charities. I’m grateful for this opportunity to give back and hopefully, take the winning title back!"

Tickets for the event fo on sale Monday, June 14th at 12:00 p.m. General admission prices begin at just $40. All purchases can be made through Ticketmaster.com.

Chat About Las Vegans Can See Their Favorite Celebs Battle It Out For A Good Cause

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.