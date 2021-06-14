Las Vegans Can See Their Favorite Celebs Battle It Out For A Good Cause

The Battle for Las Vegas softball game is back.

FOX 5 KVVU-TV reported that for the second time in three years, the Las Vegas Ballpark will be the home of the celebrity softball game. This year's game will feature players from the Golden Knights and the Raiders.

Fans can also expect to see some special celebrity guests make appearances during the game and around the ballpark all night long.

The game will be held on Saturday, July 24th at 7:30 p.m.

Gates for the game open at 5:30 p.m. There will be a home run derby before the game at 6:30 p.m. The opening pitch will be at 7:30.

Concession stands will be open throughout the park.

Reilly Smith of the Vegas Golden Knights said:

"This event is a home run and one I’m so excited to bring back, especially this year. We can’t wait to take the field, have some fun and raise money for deserving local charities. I’m grateful for this opportunity to give back and hopefully, take the winning title back!"

Tickets for the event fo on sale Monday, June 14th at 12:00 p.m. General admission prices begin at just $40. All purchases can be made through Ticketmaster.com.