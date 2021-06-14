Michigan Lottery Winner Plans To Use $4 Million Prize To Help Community

A 76-year-old Macomb County man won $4 million on a scratch-off lottery game. He says he plans to do some good with the money he receives.

According to the Detroit Free Press, the man bought Michigan Lottery's $150 million cash explosion instant game at Manny's Liquor in Rochester.

The man says he has been winning off $5 to $10 scratch-off tickets, so he decided to splurge on a $30 ticket, and the outcome did not disappoint.

"I scratched the ticket right before bed and matched number 29," he said. "I thought maybe I'd won a few hundred dollars but then scratched the $4 million amount underneath. I said: 'Wait a minute. This can't be.' I knew what I was seeing, but I didn't believe it was real."

The man decided to receive a one-time lump-sum payment of about $2.5 million instead of $4 million in annual payments.

He says he is going to use the money to help out friends and family. "I really enjoy helping people, so all I can think about is how many people I'll be able to help with this money."

If interested in participating in other Michigan Lotterys, the next Michigan Powerball drawing is estimated to be worth $40 million. The numbers will be pulled on Wednesday, June 16, at 7:59 p.m.

The Mega Millions drawing is also this week. It has an estimated jackpot of $22 million and will be held Tuesday, June 15, at 8 p.m.

For more information on the Michigan Lottery, you can check out the official Michigan Lottery website. You will also find instant tickets on the website, featured raffles, and plenty of other online lottery games.