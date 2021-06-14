Nevada Is One Of The Most Fun States

"Fun" can be defined in many different ways. Some associate fun with outdoor activities or a night out on the town, while others may define fun as a game night with family or a nice dinner.

No matter how you define it, it's no secret that some places are more equipped for fun than others.

So how fun is Nevada?

WalletHub compared the 50 states across 26 key indicators to see what states cater to pure enjoyment most without the breaking the bank.

Nevada came out on top as one of the most fun states in America.

The state came in third place.

Nevada placed first overall for "nightlife" and third overall for "entertainment and recreation." It was fourth overall for "highest variety of ads, entertainment, and recreation establishments," and it was tied for first place for "highest state and local expenditures on parks and recreation per capita."

According to the list, here are the top 20 most fun states:

California Florida Nevada New York Illinois Colorado Washington Texas Minnesota Pennsylvania Oregon Louisiana Ohio Missouri Wisconsin Arizona Maryland North Carolina Michigan Hawaii

Click here to see the full list.