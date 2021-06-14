Feedback

Nevada Is One Of The Most Fun States

By Ginny Reese

June 14, 2021

Man paddling kayak in mangrove river and laughing, Iriomote, Japan
Photo: Getty Images

"Fun" can be defined in many different ways. Some associate fun with outdoor activities or a night out on the town, while others may define fun as a game night with family or a nice dinner.

No matter how you define it, it's no secret that some places are more equipped for fun than others.

So how fun is Nevada?

WalletHub compared the 50 states across 26 key indicators to see what states cater to pure enjoyment most without the breaking the bank.

Nevada came out on top as one of the most fun states in America.

The state came in third place.

Nevada placed first overall for "nightlife" and third overall for "entertainment and recreation." It was fourth overall for "highest variety of ads, entertainment, and recreation establishments," and it was tied for first place for "highest state and local expenditures on parks and recreation per capita."

According to the list, here are the top 20 most fun states:

  1. California
  2. Florida
  3. Nevada
  4. New York
  5. Illinois
  6. Colorado
  7. Washington
  8. Texas
  9. Minnesota
  10. Pennsylvania
  11. Oregon
  12. Louisiana
  13. Ohio
  14. Missouri
  15. Wisconsin
  16. Arizona
  17. Maryland
  18. North Carolina
  19. Michigan
  20. Hawaii

Click here to see the full list.

Chat About Nevada Is One Of The Most Fun States

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.