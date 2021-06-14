Recently Released WWE Star Accepts New Role With Company: Report

Samoa Joe, who was among numerous former WWE superstars recently released by the company, is reportedly returning in a new role.

PWInsider.com reports Joe has accepted a role to work exclusively with the WWE NXT brand overseen by WWE legend and current executive Paul 'Triple H' Levesque, who was reportedly "not happy" about the former NXT Champion's release and "snatched him back" as soon as possible.

Joe, a former World Champion in Ring of Honor and Impact Wrestling, was among several notable superstars included in the first round of releases on April 15.

The company issued the following statement on its official website at the time of the releases:

"WWE has come to terms on the release of Samoa Joe, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Mickie James, Chelsea Green, Tucker, Kalisto, Bo Dallas and Wesley Blake as of today April 15, 2021.

"We wish them the best in all of their future endeavors."

Fightful.com's Sean Ross Sapp reports John Laurinaitis, WWE's head of talent relations, "has been making the calls to talent and citing budget cuts as the reason for the WWE releases," according to sources.