Salt Lake City Saw Hottest Day Of The Year So Far, Temps Rising

Salt Lake City experienced its hottest day of the year so far, and temperatures are only going to go up from here.

FOX 13 News reported that the high temperatures broke a 47-year-old record.

On Sunday, the National Weather Service tweeted at around 3 p.m. that Salt Lake had reached 101 degrees Fahrenheit. That isn't all, though. Just about an hour later, the NWS tweeted again saying that the temperature had reached 102 degrees.

The 102-degree-temperature is what broke the record that was previously set in 1974. Now, June 13th is officially the earliest day that Salt Lake City has ever experienced a 102-degree day. Previously, the record was on June 15th.

Salt Lake City isn't the only city that's been experiencing super high temperatures. According to FOX 13 Now, St. George hit a whopping 105 degrees on Sunday.

According to the NWS, the record high for June 13th was previously-set in 1918, and was broken this year.