This Is The Most Watched TV Show In Louisiana

In a year like none we have seen before, life can be a bit overwhelming. Like many others, you may find it relaxing to lounge at home in front of the TV and enjoy an episode or two of your favorite show as you unwind from the day.

Career website Zippia recently created a list of each state's most-watched shows. To determine the list, Zippia looked the Top 100 most highly ranked shows on IMDB. From there, they used Google Trends over the past 12 months to figure what people in each state were watching the most on TV and streaming services.

While several states were focused on shows that are still airing (or were at the time the list was published), most were watching fan-favorite reruns. The most-watched show across all 50 states was Friends, followed Netflix's The Umbrella Academy.

So which show are Louisianans watching the most?

American Horror Story

Maybe it's because each season offers a new set of characters or because it is simply a way to escape from reality for a while, but people in Louisiana were enjoying anthology horror series American Horror Story, including Season 3's New Orleans-set AHS: Coven.

The states surrounding Louisiana, however, were more interested in other genres. Viewers in Texas were more focused on nostalgic reruns of Friends, while people in Arkansas and Mississippi were tuning into paranormal and medical shows like Supernatural and Grey's Anatomy, respectively.

